This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top row from left, Randy Blevins, Fernando Chavez-Barron, Lorenzo Gamble, and bottom row from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Kellie Pyle, who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake. 

 Chesapeake Police Department via AP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee.

That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.


