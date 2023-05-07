APTOPIX Mall Shooting Texas

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight people and wounding seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Saturday's shooting in Allen, Texas, was the latest eruption of gun violence in the U.S., which has seen an unprecedented pace of mass killings this year. Barely a week before, five people were fatally shot in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbor asked a man to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept, authorities said.


