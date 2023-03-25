California Too Much Rain

A worker passes the roller coaster at Belmont Park as rain engulfs the area in San Diego.

 AP Photo/Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Californians are tired. Tired of the rain, tired of the snow, tired of stormy weather and the cold, relentlessly gray skies that have clouded the Golden State nearly nonstop since late December.

With spring now underway, the state’s 39 million residents are hopeful for sunnier days ahead. But this week’s atmospheric river — the 12th such storm here since late December — had other plans.


