Capitol Riot Investigation What to Watch

FILE - A video of President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. On Monday, Dec. 19, the House committee will make its final case to the American people about the unprecedented effort by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and why the Justice Department should pursue criminal charges in connection to it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.

That is expected to be the committee's closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation's capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.


