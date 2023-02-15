BUFFALO, N.Y. — A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.

Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron's sentencing when a man in the audience rushed at him. The man was quickly restrained; prosecutors later said he wouldn't be charged. The proceeding then resumed with more emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.


