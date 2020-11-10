The 2020 East Idaho Women of Influence Awards is now accepting nominations.
Local women from both the public and private sectors who have demonstrated professional excellence and leadership in their careers and community service can be nominated.
The nomination deadline is Friday. Nominations can be submitted at www.IdahoWomenofInfluence.com.
A virtual event will be held on Dec. 2.
East Idaho Women of Influence are looking for women who:
— Are influential in their company or industry.
— Have a solid reputation within their company or industry based on their experience, integrity and leadership.
— Have a track record of accomplishment.
The categories of business are:
— Agriculture and natural resources.
— Arts
— Banking and finance.
— Education
— Entrepreneurship.
— Government, public service and military.
— Health care.
— Hospitality, travel and tourism.
— Lifetime achievement.
— Media and communications.
— Non-profit.
— Real Estate, construction and land.
— Development
— Science and technology.
For questions, email Michelle at events@journalnet.com.