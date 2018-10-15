AARP Idaho will host a statewide telephone town hall on Tuesday, October 16, at 11:00 a.m. (MTN) to discuss timely health insurance issues that affect older Idahoans, such as Medicare open enrollment, Medicare fraud and the new Medicare cards.
Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, and Shannon Hohl, supervisor of the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, will provide up-to-date information about Medicare and answer callers’ questions. Lupe Wissel, AARP state director, will moderate the discussion.
Medicare beneficiaries who want to make changes to their coverage can do so during open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
This call is available for anyone with Medicare questions regardless if they are an AARP member or not
To take part in the tele-town hall, dial 877-229-8493 toll-free a few minutes before the call begins and use code 114768, visit https://vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-41860/ or watch live on Facebook at facebook.com/aarpidaho.