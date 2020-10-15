Hospitals throughout the region are experiencing the highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 ever seen throughout the pandemic. This is placing a significant strain on hospital resources. Healthcare workers are the most valuable asset in the healthcare system, even more so than bed availability.
The phrase “flatten the curve” indicates a community-wide strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system.
We are seeing a significant increase in the curve; given this, we believe it is time to embrace this concept to help local hospitals handle the demand brought on by community spread.
We are asking our communities to practice the personal responsibility behaviors that science has indicated will reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as other infectious illnesses such as influenza. The choices our residents make have a direct impact on whether we have the human resources necessary to care for our community.
CDC recommendations to reduce risk and slow spread of COVID-19 include:
• Mask always in public, and when interacting with people not in your household (you must cover your nose and mouth to be effective).
• Avoid large gatherings, even among people you know well.
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Practice physical distancing- give people six feet of space.
These hospitals in south and southeastern Idaho stand united in this joint statement.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Portneuf Medical Center
Madison Memorial Hospital
Idaho Falls Community Hospital
Mountain View Hospital
Steele Memorial Medical Center
Teton Valley Hospital
Lost Rivers Medical Center
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital
Caribou Memorial Hospital
Franklin County Medical Center
Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital
Power County Hospital District
Intermountain Cassia Regional Medical Center