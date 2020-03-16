In the interest of protecting the public health of our visitors, volunteers and staff, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM) is temporarily closing beginning March 17th until further notice. We will continually monitor the COVID-19 situation and update the Museum’s webpage (www.theartmuseum.org) accordingly. For those who have registered for events and programs at the Museum in the coming weeks, you should receive a phone call or email regarding the cancellation or postponement of those activities. If you have questions about those programs, please feel free to email us at astanger@theartmuseum.org. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to announcing when we can welcome you to TAM once again. For more information, please call 208.524.7777 or visit www.theartmuseum.org.
Thank you for joining us in our efforts to care for our community.