IDAHO FALLS — Green Kids Club, Inc. announced the release of the eighth title in its “Environmental Hero” book series. The book, titled, “Grizzly 399’s Hibernation Pandemonium” is the second Green Kids Club book written about Grizzly 399, the world’s most famous grizzly bear mother, and her four cubs that live in the northwestern area of Wyoming around Grand Teton National Park.
The story is written by Sylvia Medina, founder of Green Kids Club, with photos by world-renowned nature photographer, Thomas D. Mangelsen and illustrations by Morgan Spicer, and reimagines what situations may ensue as 399 prepares her offspring for their first hibernation.
Author and founder of Green Kids Club Sylvia Medina commented: “Last year, at exactly this time in May, Grizzly 399 surprised the world by emerging from hibernation with four beautiful cubs. The release of this book comes just as 399 has been sighted out of hibernation with her latest offspring. ... This story is a whimsical yet educational take on how grizzlies prepare for the winter, as well as the trials and tribulations of motherhood and having siblings. Because of this storyline, this book is a perfect read for mothers and their children alike.”
Ms. Medina, continued: “We were thankful to continue our collaboration with renowned wildlife photographer, Thomas Mangelsen, who has chronicled the life of Grizzly 399 for decades through his striking photos. The intimate images that he captured of this incredible bear can be seen in the back of the book.”
The Environmental Hero series are books featuring stories about animals and their survival, often with human heroes that help them on their journey; and, in addition to this title release, include the following titles: “Learning About Elephants”; “Princess”; “Little Moyo”; “Molelo, The Fire Elephant”; “Elee and the Shining Star”; and “A ‘Tail’ of Three Lions.”
The stories take children on adventures while at the same time helping them to learn about natural resources, conservation, preservation and appreciation for animals and their habitats. The books are also usually written in collaboration or with the contribution of wildlife experts.