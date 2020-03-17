Executive Order Sheriff Craig T. Rowland
Date: March 17, 2020
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Idaho there will be some changes in driver’s license.
• Driver’s License will open at 8am and close at noon for one hour for lunches and for cleaning.
• Driver’s License will then re-open at 1pm and close at 4pm for cleaning.
• There will be a limit on the amount of people who can be in driver’s license at a time. This limit will be two people who are being helped and two people who are waiting in the room, the rest of the people need to remain in the hall and wait your turn to go into driver’s license.
• Please be patient with us as we try and give the citizens the service that they expect.
• These changes will be effect for the next two weeks then I will re-evaluate this order.
Governor Little has given everyone an extension on their driver’s license for 90 days. He is working with our Federal Partners to get an extension on the STAR card. The 90-day extension applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration. If one of these credentials expires between March 1st and May 31st of 2020, you will have until June 30th 2020 to renew. Many of these can be renewed online. Commercial driver’s licenses will not qualify for this extension.
Sheriff Craig T. Rowland
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office