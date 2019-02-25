Eastern Idaho currently has a total of eight road closures due to blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. The following lists the current roads that are closed:
U.S. Highway 20: Idaho Falls to US-26
U.S. Highway 20:: Ashton to Montana State Line
State Highway 87
State Highway 47
State Highway 32
State Highway 33: Newdale to Tetonia
US 20/26/93: Carey to Arco
State Highway 34: Blackfoot River Road to Wyoming State Line
Due to the severity of weather, the road closures are estimated to take several days to open with weather permitting. Additional resources are being dedicated to re-open the roads as quickly as feasible.
ITD strongly recommends no one attempts to travel in these areas as local roads are likewise impacted by continuous storm conditions. Please check road conditions and closures on Idaho's traveler advisory service at 511.idaho.gov or call 5-1-1.