Eastern Idaho currently has a total of eight road closures due to blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. The following lists the current roads that are closed:

U.S. Highway 20: Idaho Falls to US-26

U.S. Highway 20:: Ashton to Montana State Line

State Highway 87

State Highway 47

State Highway 32

State Highway 33: Newdale to Tetonia

US 20/26/93: Carey to Arco

State Highway 34: Blackfoot River Road to Wyoming State Line

Due to the severity of weather, the road closures are estimated to take several days to open with weather permitting. Additional resources are being dedicated to re-open the roads as quickly as feasible.

ITD strongly recommends no one attempts to travel in these areas as local roads are likewise impacted by continuous storm conditions. Please check road conditions and closures on Idaho's traveler advisory service at 511.idaho.gov or call 5-1-1.

