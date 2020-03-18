Bonneville County Sheriff Paul J. Wilde and Bonneville County Assessor Blake Mueller announce the following Driver License and Motor Vehicle Services modification in an effort to comply with Presidential and Idaho Governor Covid-19 Virus Emergency Declarations.
Effective March 20, 2020 8:00 am Until Further Notice – Consistent with Idaho Department of Transportation recommendations, Bonneville County Driver License and Motor Vehicle Service Offices will only conduct essential services at the respective office BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Concealed Weapon License and Sex Offender Registration will also be by appointment only.
APPOINTMENTS MAY BE MADE BY CALLING
Bonneville County Driver License Office at 208-529-1374, or
Bonneville County Concealed Weapon License / Sex Offender Registration 208-529-1350, ext. 1524
Bonneville County Motor Vehicle Department at 208-529-1331, or 208-529-1350, ext. 1330
Sheriff Wilde and County Assessor Mueller recommend utilizing the information on the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) website for online renewals where possible along with gaining an understanding of the information you may need to bring to your appointment. In particular, with regard to getting your STAR CARD Driver’s License, several pieces of information may be essential to completing your transaction in one appointment. Utilizing the information on the ITD website and the STAR tool ahead of time and prior to making an appointment can ensure you have everything you need before you arrive so the transaction can be completed.
IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT
The public can and should access all other non-essential services through Idaho Online Driver & Vehicle Services at www.itd.idaho.gov/dmv Non-Essential services include:
Driver’s license renewal (not first time Star Card), Acquiring a replacement driver’s license or identification card, Paying driver’s license reinstatement fees, Purchasing a driving record, Vehicle registration renewal, Ordering Personalized license plates, Checking status of vehicle plates and titles, Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits, Commercial vehicle registrations.
You can direct questions or complaints to; State of Idaho Driver License Services phone number 208-334-8736, or State of Idaho Department of Motor Vehicle phone number 208-334-8649.
The Idaho Transportation Department provided a 90-Day Extension to June 30, 2020 for non-commercial driver’s licenses and non-commercial registrations that expire between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 as a public accommodation to this temporary service modification.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we try to comply with emergency declarations designed to promote public health and safety for everyone.
Paul J. Wilde, Bonneville County Sheriff March 18, 2020
Blake Mueller, Bonneville County Assessor March 18, 2020