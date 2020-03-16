IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) announces that the college will hold all regular scheduled classes today, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. CEI will suspend all credit classes on Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 for an early spring break. The regular spring break is March 23 – 27.
At this juncture, all CEI offices and student-facing services will be open Monday through Friday this week and during spring break with business as usual. During the early break, CEI faculty will prepare to move all lecture credit classes into a fully online format by March 30 when students return from spring break. Some CEI Trades programs and science labs may be held via in-person instruction, with social distancing practices and increased sanitation. Workforce Training & Continuing Education classes will be held on a case-by-case basis until further notice.
The CEI administration continues to monitor daily the evolution of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation. CEI cares about our local community and intends to be a good partner in any emergency effort. CEI president Rick Aman stated, “Our first focus right now is on the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and citizens. Next, is to ensure CEI provides a path forward for students to complete their courses and degrees.”
CEI has encouraged the campus to follow CDC guidelines for hygiene and appropriate social distancing to minimize the risk of exposure or infection. The campus was notified that if you feel sick and/or have a fever, to not come to class or report to work. The custodial staff is disinfecting our facilities and focusing on high-touch surfaces every day.
For ongoing campus Coronavirus COVID-19 updates, please visit the CEI website: http://www.cei.edu/about-us/news-and-events/covid-19
CEI Announcement Breakdown
Friday (March 13)
· CEI suspended all college-supported travel until further notice.
· CEI suspended all campus-sponsored events, until further notice
This Week (March 16-20)
· CEI will hold all regularly scheduled classes on Monday and Tuesday.
· CEI will suspend all credit classes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. All CEI offices and student-facing services will be open Monday through Friday with business as usual.
· Workforce Training & Continuing Education classes will be held on a case-by-case basis until further notice.
Spring Break (March 23-27)
· All CEI offices and services will be open.
After Spring Break (March 30)
· CEI faculty will move all lecture credit courses into a fully online format.
· Some CEI Trades programs and science labs may be held via in-person instruction, with social distancing practices and increased sanitation.
· Students should contact their instructors with regard to any questions about a specific course.
· Students will have access to the Testing Center, Student Affairs, Admissions/Advising, Financial Aid, Library (and computer lab), Tutoring Services, Center for New Directions, Disability Resources and Counseling Services.
· The annual April CEI Scholarship Ceremony is cancelled.
· The May CEI Commencement is cancelled. The college is exploring the option of holding commencement in August.