Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter announced today that he asked for - and has received - the resignation of Blake Fischer as an Idaho Department of Fish and Game Commissioner. Fisher came under intense criticism for graphic photos taken during an African hunting trip he participated in last month.
“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” said Governor Otter. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not. Accordingly, I have accepted his resignation from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.”
Under the provisions of Idaho Code section 36-102 Commissioners serve at “the pleasure of the governor and are subject to removal by him.” Fischer’s resignation letter was submitted via e-mail to the Governor’s Office late this afternoon. The Governor accepted his resignation upon receipt.
Fischer was originally appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in July of 2014 and was reappointed in June of 2018. Fisher’s resignation is effective immediately and the search for his replacement begins immediately. Idaho residents interested in applying should go to gov.idaho.gov and fill out the application for appointment.