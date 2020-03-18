Holy Rosary Catholic School:
As of today (3/18/20) we are out of school from March 17 - March 29. We are continuing to offer the high quality education that our students receive every day. Our students are doing distance learning on March 18, 19, 20 and celebrating Spring Break from March 21 - 29. Our plan is to evaluate our school "resume date" when it is closer to March 29. If we feel that we need more time of social distancing and isolation, then we may extend our distance learning time. Our teachers have plans in place using several online platforms including Google Classroom, Khan Academy, RedInk.com and several more. We feel confident that our excellent and professional staff will make sure that our students continue to learn and feel connected during this time.
If you have any questions please call the school at 208-522-7781.