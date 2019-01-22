Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board Chair, Terri Gazdik, will be holding a 2018 year end review to discuss progress Wednesday, Jan 23rd at 11:00 am inside their offices located at 425 N. Capital Ave in Idaho Falls. Gazdik plans on discussing the achievements the group was able to make in 2018, as well as answering questions from the media about future plans for the Idaho Falls Events Center. All media outlets are encouraged to attend.
The IFAD board of director’s list of the 2018 achievements includes:
• Obtaining final deed to the land in Snake River Landing where the event center will be located.
• Began road and bridge construction on the 21 acre parcel of land located next to I-15 inside Snake River Landing.
• Updating cost estimates to build the facility.
• Completion of the project feasibility study by CSL.
• Completion of the financial feasibility study by an independent financial advisory and consulting firm Lewis, Young, Robertson and Burningham.
• The hiring of Pathway Associates to launch a naming rights campaign.
• And, the production of a complete facility overview highlighting the many uses for the multi purpose facility.
Anyone interested in learning more about what the group achieved in 2018, or those looking to see what’s in store for 2019 are invited to attend this review.