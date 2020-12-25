At approximately 10:52 p.m. on December 24, 2020, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of East 17th Street for a structure fire.
A police officer with Idaho Falls Police Department was driving by the home when he noticed fire coming from the roof. The officer knocked on the door and quickly began evacuating approximately forty people from inside the home and garage. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they noted a working fire in a single story home. The fire appeared to be coming from the attic above the kitchen with extension to the roof. They were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen and garage. Most of the fire was extinguished by 11:09 p.m.
Two ambulances, two engines, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. Idaho Falls Police Department closed down 17th Street and diverted traffic. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to temporarily shut off utilities in the area as a safety precaution.
Due to single digit temperatures, one of the nearby fire hydrants was frozen shut. Firefighters were able to access and use water from a second hydrant, although the hydrant broke in the process. Personnel from Public Works responded with a snowplow and a sander to clean up the water left behind on 17th Street.
Damages are estimated at $30,000. There is help available for individuals who have been displaced by this fire. Please reach out to the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho at (800) 733-2767. Click HERE for online assistance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.