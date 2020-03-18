BOISE, ID – Effective March 5, 2020, Carol Howe of Idaho Falls was sentenced for insurance fraud in violation of Idaho code.
In January 2020, Ms. Howe pleaded guilty to felony insurance fraud. In February 2018, she added a computer endorsement to her renter’s insurance policy and provided a false date of loss in attempt to get insurance benefits for two damaged computers that she was not entitled to receive. Ms. Howe finally admitted to investigators with the Department of Insurance that the two computers were damaged before she added them to the renter’s insurance policy.
“I am thankful to our DOI investigators in helping fight against fraud,” said Director Dean Cameron. “It’s serious actions like these that end up costing hard working Idahoans hundreds of dollars each month in higher premiums.”
Seventh District Court Judge Joel E. Tingey sentenced Ms. Howe to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service. Judge Tingey also ordered Howe to pay a $500 fine, $896 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, and other court costs. Ms. Howe was granted a withheld judgment.
