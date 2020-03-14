The Idaho Education Association has cancelled its 2020 Delegate Assembly and Annual Meeting, which had been scheduled for April 17-18 in downtown Boise. The IEA Board of Directors made the decision in a unanimous vote because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We fully recognize the gravity of the current situation and our responsibility to do our part in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak and easing pressure on Idaho’s health care system,” says IEA President Layne McInelly. “The health of our members, Idaho students, and people throughout the state must be our top priority during this unprecedented crisis.”
The IEA holds its Delegate Assembly in the spring of each year for members to conduct association business and set the direction of the organization going forward. More than 400 members had been scheduled to attend the 2020 Delegate Assembly.
“This is not a step we take lightly, but we know it is the right thing to do for the well-being of all concerned,” says McInelly. “To the best of our knowledge, Delegate Assembly has not been cancelled in the 128 year existence of the IEA. However, we have never before been faced with such unique and dangerous circumstances.”
The 2021 Delegate Assembly and Annual Meeting is scheduled for April 16-17 in Boise.