On Wednesday morning (Jan. 15), Idaho Transportation Department’s District 6 crew from the Driggs maintenance area came to the rescue of a fuel truck in distress and needing to make a delivery in Teton Valley. ITD restored mobility where it counted most, and also played a critical role in providing a safe route for the fuel tanker and being a good community partner for the people depending on that fuel oil.
US-26 and Idaho Highway 33 were both closed due to severe winter weather, but Berry Oil needed to make a delivery to the Grandview General Store. So, the ITD crew of Driggs Maintenance Foreman Lucas Richins and crew members Tracy Whitmore, Katie Jo Young and Clark Moon got to work, clearing a path in the deep snow from Newdale to Tetonia to allow the oil tanker through.
The crew found the asphalt by using the 11-foot tall posts that delineate the edge of the road. They couldn’t wait for a rotary plow, which was not available at the time, so they used a CAT Grader with a V-Plow blade on the front to punch through the wall of snow., which was more than six feet tall.
Matt Berry of Berry Oil Fuel was extremely appreciative.
“A big thank you to Luke Richins and his crew at ITD for helping get the residents of Teton Valley the fuel products they need,” Berry told EastIdahoNews.com.
The crew was prepared and ready to help.
“It helps that these crews are very experienced and have been driving these roads for years,” said Richins. “This spot in particular is notorious for blowing snow and deep drifts, so our crew was well prepared.”