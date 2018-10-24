Idahoans are encouraged to safely dispose of their expired and excess prescription drugs at police departments and hospitals on Saturday.
The disposal sites are part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a biannual event lead by the Drug Enforcement Administration to help combat the number of prescription drug overdoses and deaths.
The number of prescription drug-related deaths in Idaho, and across the United States, has risen dramatically over the last decade. These deaths can be due to either prescription drug abuse or accidental poisoning caused by expired pills. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 261 people in Idaho suffered drug-induced deaths in 2016, the highest rate of drug deaths in the state this century.
Saturday will be the 16th Take-Back Day since the DEA launched the campaign in 2010. During this year's previous disposal day on April 28, police departments in Idaho collected more than two tons of prescription drugs at 37 locations throughout the state. Since the program started, the DEA has disposed of nearly 5,000 tons of pills.
The majority of disposal sites in the area are run by the local police. Disposal locations will be set up by the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Rexburg Police Department, and the sheriff's offices in Jefferson County and Madison County.
Bingham Memorial Hospital is the only medical center in the region hosting a drop-off location on Saturday. The hospital recently installed a secure permanent drop-off box for expired drugs in its emergency room, allowing patients to safely get rid of their pills year-round.
"It gives people the opportunity to dispose of unwanted and potentially addictive drugs. We want to ensure everyone has a safe and secure way for people to dispose of unused medications to keep drugs out of the wrong hands and to combat the spread of addiction,” said Daniel Smith, a doctor and pain management specialist at Bingham Memorial Hospital, in a news release about the event.
All disposal sites in Idaho will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. A list of nearby sites can found through the Take-Back Day website.