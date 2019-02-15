Just after 5 p.m. this evening, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls after hearing a report that wanted subject Kane Simons was there.
Simons was wanted by Chubbuck Police after a shooting incident in their jurisdiction yesterday.
After Simons was spotted by Deputies coming out of the mall he attempted to run back inside but was caught and taken into custody.
During this time two other subjects with Simons who were told to stop ran away from Deputies, one of which entered a vehicle that collided with a Sheriff’s Office patrol car as it fled the area around the mall. The other, an adult female was taken into custody by Deputies at the mall.
The vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, fled the mall with Deputies in pursuit to Sunnyside and then west bound at a high rate of speed. As the suspect vehicle neared Interstate-15 an Idaho State police officer was able to deploy spike strips in an attempt to slow it down.
As the suspect vehicle attempted to turn onto Interstate-15 it was pushed off the side of the road by a patrol car and Deputies were able to take the three occupants into custody at that time.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident along with Detectives from the Chubbuck Police Department as it relates to their shooting incident and Simons has been placed under arrest for charges relating to it.
An update of charges on the other four suspects taken into custody will be given when available.