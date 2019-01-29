Principal Megan Christensen and Monte Woolstenhulme, TSD 401 Superintendent of Schools, have been monitoring absences this week due to the high number of students out because of illness at Tetonia Elementary School in Tetonia, Idaho. The decision has been made that school will be closed for the remainder of the week (Wednesday, January 30 - Friday, February 1).
After school conferences today (Tuesday, January 29) are taking place as scheduled, but other conferences planned for this week will need to be rescheduled.
There will be no Winter Sports this week (usually on Wednesdays for Tetonia Elementary School students) and no Parent-Teacher Conferences at Tetonia Elementary School on Thursday or Friday.
TSD notified parents and guardians of Tetonia students by text and email about the closure.
Between 20 and 25 Tetonia Elementary School students have reported absent due to illness this week.
School at Tetonia Elementary will resume Monday, February 4.
Classes throughout Teton School District 401 are not being held on Friday, February 1, to allow for Parent-Teacher Conferences at the other public schools.
No other public schools are affected by the closure, although teachers are encouraging extra handwashing by students and staff and the use of disinfectant and hospital-grade sanitizer in all classrooms.