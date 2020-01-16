Seventy-one outstanding volunteers from throughout Idaho were honored as stars Wednesday by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, at Idaho’s Brightest Stars ceremony in Boise.
“Volunteerism is a gift that benefits citizens and addresses needs in communities throughout our state,” said Gov. Brad Little. “These men and women are not seeking recognition, but it is important to acknowledge these Brightest Star recipients and their generous commitment to giving to others and ensuring a bright future for all citizens.”
The volunteers were nominated for their contributions in seven categories – Business, Individual, Nonprofit/Civic Organization, Senior Citizen, Student, Teacher/Professor and Veteran. Awardees were nominated by Idahoans throughout the state and a panel of community reviewers made the final selection.
All nominees were recognized as stars in their communities by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and one Brightest Star Volunteer of the Year was chosen in each category. Additionally, for the second year the Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to one outstanding volunteer.
This year’s recognized volunteer leaders were:
Business: Clif Bar Baking Company, Twin Falls
Individual: Dawn-Marie Johnson, Kamiah
Individual 55+: Jim Rehder, Cottonwood
Nonprofit/Civic Organization: SoleKIDS, Boise
Student: Jim Kinnard, Coeur d’ Alene
Teacher/Professor: Michael Haney, Idaho Falls
Veteran: Scott Ferrara, Rigby
Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year: Theron Case McGriff, Idaho Falls
Visit the Serve Idaho website at serveidaho.gov to view a link to the ceremony program listing all nominees.
