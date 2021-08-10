The Bonneville County Democrats will hold their 41st annual Truman Banquet 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Freeman Park bandshell in Idaho Falls.
The scheduled speakers are Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth, IDP Executive Director Jared DeLoof, Idaho Falls City council member John Radford, Idaho legislative candidate Miranda Marquit, Idaho Rep. James Ruchti, Idaho legislative candidate Travis Oler and Idaho legislative candidate David Roth.
In addition to speakers, there will be live music from the Blue Grass Disciples, a picnic dinner, root beer floats, games, dessert, silent auctions and a raffle.
Sponsor level tickets are $50, general admission is $25, $10 for students and $10 to attend via Zoom.
Tickets for the fundraiser can be found at bonndemocrats.org.
Auction bidding opens online Aug. 12.