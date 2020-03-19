BOISE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho is managing all resources in a way that aligns with the desired outcome of slowing the transmission of COVID-19. While this aggressive posture may affect some operations, the public can be assured that essential federal law enforcement, criminal prosecution, and national security functions will continue as usual.
We continue our work to preserve and protect public safety in the District of Idaho.
“We consider our fundamental mission to ensure public safety and we currently have a plan in place to continue fulfilling that important mission during this current public health emergency,” said U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis. “My office remains open, but we are taking precautions and have significantly adjusted operations and services to minimize face-to-face interactions.”
In addition to ensuring that the justice system can continue functioning during the current national crisis, it is essential that federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement remain vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the crisis. In particular, there have been reports of individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud, reports of phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and reports of malware being inserted onto mobile apps designed to track the spread of the virus. The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic. Such conduct cannot be tolerated. Accordingly, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has prioritized the detection, investigation, and prosecution of all criminal conduct related to the current pandemic.
“We are immensely grateful for the many public health and medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of protecting our communities from the novel coronavirus,” said Davis. “We are also grateful to everyone who is following the guidance of the CDC, whether that means staying home or taking appropriate precautions when they must go out. During this time of uncertainty and fear, it is very important that all Americans act responsibly, look out for one another, act out of compassion and generosity, and look for opportunities to help their neighbors. Likewise, federal law enforcement will continue doing our part to keep our communities safe.”