Update: At this time the subject in question is in custody and safe, there is no further threat to public safety in this area. Snake River Rd. will continue to be blocked off for the time being while emergency personnel process the scene.
---------
Original release: Currently Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and area Law Enforcement are on scene with a barricaded subject on the Snake River Rd. east of the Stinking Springs Parking Lot in the Heise.
While Deputies are dealing with this situation we ask motorists to stay out of that area to give first responders room to work and create a safe environment.
No further details are available at this time.