The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will repair a leaking water service in the 200 block of 1st Street between its intersection with Lee Avenue and Emerson Avenue beginning at 1:00 AM on Thursday, October 18.
Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as 1st Street will be closed to traffic during construction. The anticipated completion time is prior to the morning commute, barring unforeseen conditions.
No water service interruptions are anticipated at this time. If required, impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.
Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the leak as quickly as possible.
For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.