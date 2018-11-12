An accident prevention bulletin issued on Jan. 12, 1966, sets the scene.
A KC-135 departed its home station for an anticipated normal training mission.
"However, the mission was aborted and the aircraft had to be recovered under emergency conditions," the bulletin read.
Visibility was 7 miles. Wind was clam.
But after takeoff, the bulletin says, the plane encountered some control problems.
What follows in the bulletin is some technical pilot language, but the gist is the pilot pulled some maneuvers to accomplish an "uneventful" landing.
"A lot of things happen when you're flying airplanes," said the pilot on Friday.
That pilot was Chuck Beers, an 87-year-old Air Force veteran who lives in Bozeman.
Beers grew up in the small town of Judith Gap in central Montana, one of three children and the only boy. After graduating high school there, Beers moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University, where he studied agriculture.
While at MSU, Beers was in ROTC and decided to stay in the military for a career.
Flying appealed to Beers. He liked to work with his hands, and he had gotten a taste for flying as a young teenager when he placed third in a contest to name an airplane and was rewarded a half-hour flight.
"There wasn't going to be any desk for me," he said. "I just thought I'd go for it."
Beers' time in the military took him across the country and globe. From pilot school in Missouri and Oklahoma, to bases in Washington state and Japan, and more training in Kansas and Texas. Then there were temporary assignments in Spain, Bermuda, Wake Island and Japan again, Beers went "all over the world."
Beers was in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves between 1953 and 1967, flying planes in the Vietnam War.
After getting out of the service, Beers kept on flying. He got a job as a commercial pilot for World Airways, a job that took him back to Vietnam flying as a civilian.
"I enjoyed that because I knew I was doing something," he said.
All told, between his time in the military and as a commercial pilot, Beers spent 40 years of his career in the air, logging at least 25,000 hours, but probably much more.
After he finished with World Airways, he was living in California and found himself yearning for a slower way of life. So he decided to sell his house "and come up home and retire in Montana." He landed in Bozeman in 1997.
Beers became a member of the Bozeman Eagles Lodge after friends told him that it was the best bar in town. He's served in just about every position with the Eagles, and is currently on the Eagles' state board as chaplain.
While talking about his long and illustrious career, Beers said the best plane he ever flew was a KC-135, like the one in the story from the bulletin. And his favorite places he got to visit were Honolulu, Hong Kong and Frankfurt, Germany.
"I don't miss the flying, but I miss the travel," he said while sitting in a recliner in his Bozeman living room.
As it was just days before this year's Veterans Day, Beers talked about how meaningful the day is for him, especially because there were times when Vietnam veterans like himself weren't honored or respected.
"After the Vietnam War, you didn't hardly dare tell anyone you're a veteran. You got treated terrible," he said.
But the annual services held each Veterans Day by Bozeman's American Legion post are nice to see, Beers said with tears in his eyes.
"I like what they do here. They honor everybody," Beers said.