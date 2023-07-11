THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in western Montana have captured a Michigan slaying suspect who escaped custody over the weekend by removing his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station while being transported to face charges.

Chadwick Shane Mobley was taken into custody at about 6:10 p.m. Monday in the town of Plains, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.


