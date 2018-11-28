Bison advocates are criticizing federal agriculture officials for referring to some mixed-bred bison as “bastards” in a 2013 email chain, something the advocates say shows that the agency should have no role in managing Yellowstone bison.
The Buffalo Field Campaign made public an email exchange between officials at the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service about what they should do with a group of Yellowstone bison that had been used for research.
The curse word appears when one official is talking about bison calves that might result from the breeding of Yellowstone bison cows with bulls from South Dakota. Ryan Clarke, an APHIS veterinarian, referred to the mixed-blood offspring as “the impure Yellowstone bastards” and wondered what they’ll do with them.
Jack Rhyan, another APHIS veterinarian, responded by suggesting they “donate their little bastard carcasses to the food bank, as they have no special value for conservation.”
At the end of his email, Rhyan adds: “PS: we might should delete these emails.”
In a post on its website, the Buffalo Field Campaign wrote that the messages “show a callous disregard for buffalo” and are evidence that APHIS should not have a role in managing the Yellowstone population.
“Unfortunately, they have their finger on the purse strings,” said Darrell Geist, habitat coordinator for Buffalo Field Campaign. “APHIS still has a lot of power over what’s happening to bison in the wild here in Montana.”
An APHIS spokeswoman was unable to provide answers to questions before deadline on Tuesday.
The Buffalo Field Campaign obtained the emails through an agreement with APHIS after the advocacy group sued the agency over a delayed Freedom of Information Act request. The original request centered on an APHIS study of a bison birth control drug.
Many bison advocates have long criticized APHIS’ research projects and its role in managing the animals. The agency is a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and its role in managing bison is tied to preventing the transmission of brucellosis to cattle. The disease can cause animals to abort and was once a major health concern.
While it has been mostly eradicated from the United States, both bison and elk in the Yellowstone area still carry the disease. It’s spread primarily through afterbirth. Elk have transmitted it to cattle in the wild. Bison have not, but the possibility that they could colors the management of the species.
About 4,500 bison live in Yellowstone, and they migrate into Montana each winter. A multi-agency agreement governs where the animals are allowed in the state and calls for population control to reduce the risk of disease transmission.
APHIS has carried out various bison-and-brucellosis-related studies over the years. It also sets the rules for brucellosis management and funds the Montana Department of Livestock’s bison management and brucellosis programs.
APHIS was recently studying a bison birth control drug called GonaCon at its corrals near Corwin Springs, just north of Yellowstone National Park. The project was cancelled last year after an inspector found that the agency violated Federal Select Agent Program regulations by mishandling the bacteria that causes brucellosis.