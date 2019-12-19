BOISE — Rental application fees in Boise are now under new regulations.
The Boise City Council finalized the passage of an ordinance Tuesday puts a $30 cap on fees to apply for renting an apartment or house, says landlords can only advertise and take applications for units that will be available in “a reasonable time period,” and requires property owners to provide a receipt for how the fees would be used. This is the final step in a weeks-long process that included a public hearing on Oct. 29.
Any landlords who do not charge application fees are exempt from these requirements.
This ordinance was proposed by City Council Member Lisa Sánchez with the hopes of assisting low-income residents more easily be able to find a place to live in Boise’s increasingly competitive and expensive housing market.
“I would just like to commend City Council Member Sánchez on her really hard work,” City Council Member Holli Woodings said. “It’s been wonderful seeing this process and seeing all of the folks she has brought into the fold when developing this ordinance.”
Under the new requirements, if a unit has an applicant and deposit placed, it can no longer be advertised, and any other applicants would have to agree to be put on a wait list. Landlords must also list the criteria for moving into an apartment before a resident applies.
The ordinance also prevents property managers from charging application fees for residents moving from one unit within a complex to another within the same complex.
Any landlord who breaks these laws would be subject to a $100 fine. The first offense would be an infraction, and any further violations would be misdemeanors.
One other issue this proposal addresses is landlords who are charging “administration fees” on top of their application fees. The change defines rental application fees are defined as any cost renters have to pay in order to try to rent a unit. The new ordinance prevents landlords from charging additional administration fees on top of the $30 rental fee limit.
Reception to the ordinance was mixed at the public hearing in October. Some residents who presented acknowledged there are property management companies that are charging exorbitant fees, but still felt the $30 cap was too low.
The Idaho Apartment Association, a lobbying group that represents property managers statewide, opposes any kind of cap on rental application fees.Paul Smith, executive director, said this could discourage property managers from doing background checks at all and make neighborhoods more dangerous.
“Cities that have banned or capped application fees see that it acts as a disincentive and landlords won’t do a background check, so they move meth cooks, domestic violence situations and other criminals into properties, and the city goes, ‘Oh my gosh, what have we done?’” Smith previously told the Idaho Press. “Any kind of ban or cap on fees has the potential to hurt communities.”