Randy Googe, his father, Randal Googe, and Randy’s 5-year-old companion animal, Ranger, pose for a photo outside the apartment complex where the family’s wheelchair lift van was stolen last week. The van was discovered, totaled the day after it was stolen. Randal has created an online fundraiser in order to get the money necessary to buy a new van for his son. The website is www.gofundme.com/randys-needs-a-van.