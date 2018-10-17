BOZEMAN, Mont. — Randal Googe went to walk the family dog last week and realized that his son’s wheelchair van was gone from its parking spot in front of their apartment.
He felt shocked when he realized it had been stolen.
“At first it was just unbelievable,” Googe said. “Who would steal a wheelchair van?”
Two days later, a Bozeman police officer called. They had found the stolen van and arrested two suspects. The suspects had allegedly taken it on a 75-mph chase up Haggerty Lane at 2 a.m., missed a turn, hit a ditch, sailed 15 feet through the air and crashed the van into a power pole.
One of the suspects was bloodied and the 2006 Econoline van was totaled.
“It was the only means we had to get my kid around,” Googe said. “I don’t have a way to replace it.”
He said it had taken him years to save up $4,000 toward buying the van, and then his boss, Elsa Campbell of The Woodlands wedding venue, had pitched in the rest. The Montana Independent Living Project had paid thousands of dollars to install a wheelchair lift.
His son, Randy Jr., a 16-year-old sophomore at Bozeman High School, needs a power wheelchair to get around. It won’t fit in his dad’s vehicle.
Since losing the van, Googe hasn’t been able to drive Randy to school or to physical and occupational therapy.
Randy was diagnosed at age 2 or 3 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after his dad noticed he was walking on his toes and took him to the doctor. The rare genetic disease causes progressive weakness in muscles, and there is no cure. Randy can no longer walk.
“I can’t go anywhere,” Randy said Tuesday, at home with his dad and companion dog, Ranger the Rottweiler. “I’m stuck at home pretty much.
“I play video games with my friends a lot, especially now because I can’t get to school,” he said. “I really want to get back to school to see my teachers and friends.”
Googe started a GoFundMe online campaign (www.gofundme.com/randys-needs-a-van) to raise $10,000 for a new van. He figures they should try to get something with four-wheel-drive to maneuver in the snow better.
The online page has photos of the totaled van, and of father and son hunting. Randy said he likes to hunt with his dad for elk and whitetail deer. Their apartment is crowded with hunting gear and a couple mounts – including Randy’s first six-point elk.
“We’re not trophy hunters,” his dad said. “We’re hunting for meat.”
Googe said he let his boss know he needs some time at home with Randy.
“We love each other, we love hanging out,” Googe said. “We were going to spend the hunting season hanging out. We’re still going to do it. It’s a little tough without the chair.”
On the GoFundMe page, Googe wrote, “My time left with my son could be short. I’ve prayed for guidance, as a single parent I have realized I cannot do this without help.”
After the Oct. 11 crash, the suspects in the stolen van were tracked for two miles with help from a trained dog and Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies. Diamond Jade Brock Lorenz, 24, of Bozeman, was arrested on a charge of felony theft and One Devander Thomsen-MacFarlane, 20, of Bozeman, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.