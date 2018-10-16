Idaho owes about $20 million for 2018 wildfire season
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will owe about $20 million in firefighting costs for the 2018 wildfire season.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands told the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday that this year's wildfire season is below the 20-year-average for acres burned and number of fires.
But officials say 202 wildfires in Idaho were caused by humans, while just 56 were caused by lighting.
Idaho lawmakers earlier this year set aside $20 million to pay for the wildfire season.
Officials say they expect a season-ending event sometime this month as the weather turns colder.
Law enforcement: Fatal Idaho shooting may be self-defense
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials in northern Idaho say a fatal shooting last Friday appears to have been done in self-defense.
Deputies from the Bonner County Sheriff's Office and a Priest River Police officer were sent to the home where the shooting occurred Friday evening after a disturbance was reported. While en route, dispatchers told them that a 41-year-old woman had shot a 39-year-old man who was attacking her and her 70-year-old mother.
Bystanders attempted life-saving measures on the man until emergency workers arrived and took over, but the man did not survive.
The Bonner County Sheriff's office says Joshua Matthew Cole of Spirit Lake died in the incident.
Sheriff's Captain Tim Hemphill said in a prepared statement that the initial investigation indicates the 41-year-old woman was acting in defense of herself and her mother, and witness statements support that finding.
The investigation remains open. Officials declined to release the names of the women or other details about the shooting.
Idaho State Museum sees 1000 visitors for grand re-opening
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say the renovated Idaho State Museum had more than 1,000 visitors for its grand re-opening last weekend.
Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore said in a prepared statement on Monday that it was gratifying to see so many people take advantage of the educational resource that is the museum.
The museum underwent a $17 million renovation, adding roughly 18,000 square feet to the Boise building that was originally built in the 1950s.
The museum includes more than 500 artifacts and more than 40 multi-media exhibits.
Woman pleads innocent to murder by reason of insanity
COLFAX, Wash. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally shooting a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, man in Colfax, Washington, has pleaded innocent by reason of insanity.
The Spokesman-Review reports Ashley Myers entered the plea to second-degree murder Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.
Insanity pleas allow for the defense to argue for a potential commitment to a psychiatric facility instead of prison.
Court records say Whitman County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene Sept. 28 and found Myers holding a baseball bat and saying she had shot a man. Officers later found Kenneth Allen in a nearby vehicle, dead and with bullet wounds to his head.
Records show Myers later told officers she and Allen were traveling together and that she allegedly shot him because he "murdered her daughter yesterday."
Officials say Myers' daughter is safe and living with a relative.