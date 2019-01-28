First it’s there. Then it’s gone.
Each ice sculpture at Bozeman’s Sweet Pea Ice Carving Contest, that is. In its third year, the event features professional and amateur carvers hoping to win a bit of cash and bragging rights.
Carvers got to work on eight different sculptures at 9 a.m., chiseling, buffing and sawing throughout the day, right down to the 3 p.m. deadline. This years’ winners were Corey and Lisa Gransbery in first place with a fish sculpture; Dakota and Cooper Murdock in second with an octopus design; and Justin DeShazo with an honorable mention for a kraken.
The day started out tough for Corey and Lisa Gransbery, of Butte, who own an ice sculpting business. Just a few hours before deadline, their butterfly sculpture broke and fell down, due to the above-freezing temperatures. They started carving a fish last minute, as a backup.
“It’s temporary art, and you kind of go with the flow,” Lisa Gransbery said.
Danny Kelly also owns an ice sculpting business and worked on a giant ice butterfly throughout the day. He said he loves the art of ice carving and seeing spectators’ reactions — especially the kids.
“It’s just great that it will last a little bit, and then it’ll be gone,” he said. “That’s what makes it exciting, the improvising.”
Sometimes ice sculptures will last a few weeks, sometimes a few hours. If it’s out of the sun and it stays cold, a sculpture can hold up for a while, Kelly said.
The longer they’re up, the more the weather causes them to evolve and change, said contest coordinator Melanie Mangione. The sun fractures the ice and the wind glosses it. Together, the two elements make edges infinitely sharper, she said.
That’s the beauty of it, she said. And anyone can carve. One group of amateurs heard about the contest just Saturday morning. Everyone’s sculptures were unique, including butterflies, angels, octopuses, corgis and mermaids.
“We’ve got the whole gamut,” Mangione said. “You never know; it’s not always the professionals who win.”