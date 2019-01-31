SALT LAKE CITY — Potential missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being provided a new tool to help them plan for their future missions.
The church made the announcement on Wednesday.
The tool is available on LDS.org. According to the Church, it is meant to provide assistance to young adults when deciding the best time for them to serve a mission. Men may serve for 24 months after they turn 18 while women may serve for 18 months once they turn 19.
“Prospective missionaries should be prayerful and thoughtful as they determine the best time to begin their missionary service,” said Elder Brent H. Nielson, executive director of the Missionary Department. “In some cases, they may leave as soon as they turn 18 or 19. In other cases, they may decide to spend a little extra time preparing. That decision is best left up to the missionary and their parents as they prayerfully consider their circumstances.”
The Church noted that traditionally, missionaries begin their service after graduating from high school. Nielson noted that there are some advantages to serving during “non-peak” times and especially so during November and May.
“Missionaries who spend a semester at college or working can gain useful life experiences that will prepare them for service,” Elder Nielson said. “They can have more individual attention in the missionary training center and be assigned to a more experienced first companion as they arrive in the field when they leave at a non-peak time.”
The Church reports that the missionary planning tool proves user friendly.
“Prospective missionaries can input their desired release date and will be prompted when to submit their application forms to increase the likelihood of returning at that time. They can also input the date they anticipate submitting their application to see when they will most likely enter the MTC,” it said.
The tool was created to ensure that missionaries won’t ask to be released early to sign up for school, return to work or for family events.
“This planning tool uses actual data updating continuously based on the Church’s missionary needs worldwide,” Elder Nielson said. “While it does not guarantee a missionary will leave on a certain date, it will help our young men and women be more deliberate and thoughtful as they decide when they will be best prepared to serve the Lord as a missionary.”
Currently, more than 65,000 missionaries currently serve in 407 missions around the world.
For more information visit https://www.mormonnewsroom.org/article/new-tool-available-prospective-missionaries