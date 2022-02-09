POCATELLO — The old-fashioned printing press weighed a ton and took up half of the space in Penelope Reedy’s kitchen apartment, back when she was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Her daughter, Kate, explained Reedy had to relocate the kitchen table in another room, but the press more than earned its keep. With it, Reedy published her own western literary magazine, called The Redneck Review of Literature.
Reedy, 74, of Pocatello, died on Feb. 4 after being sick for about a week. She’s remembered as a longtime journalist with the Idaho State Journal, an inspirational Idaho State University adjunct English teacher, a skilled weaver, a poet, a fiction writer, a magazine publisher, a gardener and a master of the culinary arts.
She leaves behind her four children — Patricia Wilkinson and Edward, James and Kate Reedy — and seven grandchildren, as well as one grandson who is on the way.
She raised her children on a farm and ranch in the Camas Prairie near Fairfield. James still runs the ranch. She started The Redneck Review with her writing group in Fairfield, publishing about twice per year. The publication included entries from creative writers and poets from throughout the world.
Reedy published The Redneck Review from 1975 through 1995.
“Her writing was very personal. She wrote about real stuff,” Kate said. “I remember her banging away on a manual typewriter when I was little. She wrote about being a farmer and rancher’s wife, and us kids, and her childhood, and her parents, and about her garden.”
Kate said her mother’s network of friends grew exponentially through her experience with the magazine.
Reedy frequently submitted content to home and garden magazines, as well. As young children, Kate recalled she and her siblings were pictured in their strawberry patch on the cover of Family Food Garden magazine.
After earning a master’s in English from Idaho State University, Reedy started her journalism career, working from Burley for the Twin Falls Times-News. In 1998, she accepted a job at the Idaho State Journal and moved to Pocatello.
Reedy excelled as a feature writer, taking special pleasure in producing the Journal’s weekly food page.
“She’d cook the recipes and she’d stage things in her kitchen. She’d have dinner parties with friends and families and test them out,” Kate said. “We were her research subjects.”
Reedy also authored a regular column in the Journal called “My Private Pocatello,” delving into local and state happenings, the local writing scene, the arts, the local culinary scene and a wide range of other topics.
In the early 2000s, Reedy accepted a job as an adjunct English instructor at ISU.
“Students responded really, really well to her,” Kate said. “Some of her students became lifelong friends. She brought so much of her own life into teaching.”
Reedy retired from teaching in the mid-2000s. In retirement, she became a prolific writer of letters to her many friends. When she died, she left behind a stack of handwritten letters waiting to be mailed.
“That was a deep connection to people to write letters and think and ponder instead of digital communication,” Kate said.
Reedy also made a side business of selling her weavings. Her good friend, Penny Pink, has several scarves, tea towels and other weavings created by Reedy.
The two met back when Pink served on the Pocatello City Council, which Reedy covered for the Journal.
“She was this unusual combination of country girl and educated English professor,” Pink said.
Pink regarded Reedy as a big sister, often relying on her counsel during some of her life’s most challenging moments.
“She had a lot of history and experience and wisdom,” Pink said. “When I’d run into tough times in my life, like when my husband was dying, she’d help me stay philosophical about that and help me stay upbeat. She just helped me stay centered.”
Pink added that Reedy participated in poetry readings at the brewery, and she also hosted a memorable concert performing “elevator music” at the brewery — Reedy set up a piano in the brewery’s elevator and performed from there.
“She was just always there for me and there for her friends,” Pink said.
Reedy’s funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. Fourth Ave., Pocatello. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, followed by a special celebration of life event to be hosted by Pink at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave.