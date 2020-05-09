In this April 14, 2020, photo, Jodi Hansen walks with her son Jacob Hansen near their home, in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Even before the new coronavirus hit, cystic fibrosis meant a cold could put Jacob Hansen in the hospital for weeks. He relies on hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to keep germs at bay because has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, but these days shelves are often bare. For millions of disabled people and their families, the coronavirus crisis has piled on new difficulties and ramped up those that already existed.