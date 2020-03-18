Cache Valley and the Watsatch Front experienced a major earthquake this morning.
The University of Utah Seismic Station reported that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Wasatch Front shortly after 7 a.m., shaking homes from Logan to Utah County.
The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be northeast of Magna, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Twelve aftershocks hit after that, with the strongest measured at 3.9.
A motorist at the intersection of 700 North and Main Street in Logan reported his car moving dramatically from side to side during the first shock. Other Cache Valley residents also reported feeling the temblor, but no local damage has been immediately reported.
In Salt Lake City, the quake sent spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocked out power in places and brought the city's light rail system to a halt.
The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries.
Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.
About 32,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.
It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.