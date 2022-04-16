Egg prices are going up significantly as the highest inflation in four decades and supply chain problems combine with higher seasonal demand spurred by Easter, worries about a bird flu outbreak and the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The price of a dozen eggs is up more than 25% compared to a year ago, according to analysis of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data from Texas A&M University economists. Egg prices are up 59% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Food Institute.
Egg prices were $1.60 for a dozen a year ago. Now, they average $2.50 or more a dozen nationally, according to USDA data. Prices continue to rise with egg prices at some stores north of $2.50 and, for some varieties, $5 or more at some more expensive grocers.
Higher egg prices are part of the current inflationary wave that has seen food prices increase 8.5% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the biggest increase since 1981.
Higher demand because of Easter and the Christian holiday’s egg coloring traditions are also putting upward seasonal pressures on prices, as are higher costs of feed for chicken farms. High gasoline and diesel fuel prices are also adding to costs.
Seasonal items, including for holidays, have also been suffering with supply chain challenges. There could be more challenges with persistent labor shortages up and down the supply chain and a fresh wave of port and production closures in China due to new increases in COVID-19 cases.
“Egg prices are set by the commodity market based on supply and demand, and farmers don’t usually get to set the price of their eggs," said Marc Dresner, director of integrated communications for the American Egg Board. "Like many industries, egg farming is experiencing supply chain challenges related to increases in costs and availability of feed and grain, labor and transportation. Minimizing disruption in the egg supply while maximizing availability and affordability of eggs during this time is the priority."
There are also concerns about a new strain of avian influenza hitting U.S. chicken and turkey farms.
A bird flu that was found in February and March in Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin and Wyoming is now present in 27 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 27 million birds had been affected by the disease as of Friday afternoon, the CDC reports, and birds that have the disease do not survive, according to Dr. Scott Leibsle, administrator of the division of animal industries at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Leibsle is also Idaho's state veterinarian.
"When those flocks are having to be quarantined and depopulated, now you have a supply problem," Leibsle said. "It will have a trickle-down effect to the economy."
A major bird flu outbreak in 2015 affected nearly 50 million birds, yet commercial farms recovered, Leibsle said. Egg prices will even back out this time, too, but the timeline is unpredictable.
Stores have to discount egg prices periodically to get them out the door before their shelf life expires, said Hernan Tejada, assistant professor, extension specialist in dairy and livestock economics at the University of Idaho. But the bird flu factor creates another variable.
"The avian flu, they still do not have it completely tackled. We could see a few million more birds taken down and that would shorten the supply," Tejada said. "Egg prices were increasing a little bit due to inflation, both at the wholesale and the retail (levels) during the beginning of the year, the first quarter. But what really compounded that was this avian flu. ... Its' been a little more persistent than anticipated."
Idaho's State Department of Agriculture on Friday confirmed multiple cases of bird flu in flocks of domestic chickens in Caribou and Gooding counties — the first cases of the disease in Idaho this year.
There have also been bird flu outbreaks in neighboring Montana and Wyoming. Leibsle advised domestic bird owners to keep their fowl away from wild birds.
"The best treatment is good prevention," he said.
The war in Ukraine and U.S. and NATO sanctions on Russia over the invasion are also putting even more upward pressures on some food and agriculture costs. Russia and Belarus (which also faces U.S. sanctions for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine) produce much of the world’s fertilizers.
Ukraine and Russia produce close to 30% of all the world’s exports of wheat, 17% of corn exports and 76% of sunflower oil supplies, according to Gro Intelligence, a New York-based environmental and ecology research and software firm.
David Anderson, an agricultural economist with Texas A&M, said the costs of chicken feeds are also up and that is contributing to higher egg and poultry prices at the supermarket.
“In the short term, the trend is upward, and the price of production is higher, so we can expect higher prices. But if the outbreaks become a major problem, we could see prices really climb,” he said. “The last time this happened, it did worsen through the spring before it got better, so this could impact us beyond eggs and cause issues with turkeys this coming fall.”
Inflationary concerns are also impacting consumer’s Easter plans and celebrating the religious holiday.
American consumers are also adjusting some of their Easter spending with persistent inflation hitting their pocketbooks.
The National Retail Federation projects consumers will spend $169.79 on the Christian holiday. Eighty percent of Americans will celebrate Easter and are projected to spend $20.8 billion this year — down from $21.6 billion in 2019.
The retail group also said 42% of consumers will comparison shop for Easter items if the price is considered too high. Another 31% of consumers will choose a different brand or color because of higher costs, according to NRF.
Idaho Press Digital Editor Madison Guernsey contributed to this report.