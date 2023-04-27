1872 Mining Law Congress

Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., Sept. 13, 2018. National conservation groups, tribes and others in Nevada are up in arms over a pro-mining bill Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced this week. It would insulate mining companies from a U.S. appeals court ruling that blocked a copper mine in Arizona and is now part of a legal battle over a big lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line. Allies on most other conservation issues, environmentalists are accusing Cortez Masto of becoming a puppet for the mining industry.

 Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Democrat who's the heir apparent to the late Sen. Harry Reid's role as chief defender of the mining industry across the West is for the first time feeling the wrath of environmentalists, who otherwise consider her an ally.

National environmental groups, Native American tribes and progressive activists in Nevada are vigorously protesting a pro-mining bill Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced this week.


