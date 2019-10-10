In this Aug. 29, 2007, file photo, snow machines turned into sprinklers spew water down a ski run at left as fire smolders in trees nearby above the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, Idaho. The forest in and around one of the nation's top ski destinations is in trouble from an ongoing combination of unusually warm temperatures, drought, wildfires, insect invaders and pathogens. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)