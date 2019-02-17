A jury awarded a former Idaho Department of Correction probation and parole employee $1.8 million in emotional damages after a nearly six-year legal battle with the state.
In 2013, Cynthia Fuller, former officer at the Caldwell probation and parole office, filed a civil lawsuit in federal court claiming that IDOC administrators created a hostile work environment for her after she reported sexual assault from another probation and parole officer with whom she was in a relationship. She claimed she was treated differently because of her gender.
Litigation has lasted eight years, Kass Harstad, one of Fuller’s attorneys, told the Idaho Press.
“I’m so proud of Cindy,” Harstad said. “A lot of women would’ve given up, and she never did, and we never did. I think that’s incredible.”
Fuller claimed she was “kidnapped, beaten, sodomized and raped” in 2011 by Herbt Cruz after she tried to end their relationship. She said she reported the abuse to Canyon County sheriff’s detectives and got a restraining order against him.
Fuller claimed she was not given paid administrative leave following the attacks. However, a week prior to the alleged assaults against Fuller, Cruz was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2011, for an investigation relating to the sexual assault of another woman, according to court documents. Employees at IDOC and the Caldwell parole office where they both worked were never notified of the reason behind Cruz’s leave. In court documents, Fuller claims former IDOC Director Henry Atencio said they “had to protect Cruz’s reputation.”
Cruz resigned from his position in January 2013 due to personal reasons, according to a previous Idaho Press report. According to the Idaho online courts repository and the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository, he was never criminally charged with sexual assault.
Fuller filed the lawsuit against the state in 2013, but it was dismissed by a federal judge in 2014. Fuller appealed the decision and in August 2017, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered it back to a jury trial. That trial ended Thursday.
“We hope that IDOC has finally learned that they can’t treat their female employees worse than male employees,” Harstad said.
IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray emailed the following statement to the Idaho Press: “Providing a safe and respectful workplace for all Idaho Department of Correction staff is our highest priority. The men and women of IDOC are on the frontlines of keeping the people of Idaho safe. We are committed to giving them the support they need to perform their difficult and often dangerous jobs.”