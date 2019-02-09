Four people have died and a fifth has life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision involving two trucks in west Meridian.
The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Cherry Lane, just west of North Black Cat Road, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. A Ford 250 pickup traveling east collided with a Nissan pickup. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the center line, according to the statement, but the driver of the Ford 250, who was in the truck alone, died in the crash. The Nissan pickup was carrying four men; three of them were pronounced dead on the scene. Paramedics took the fourth man to the hospital and his injuries are life-threatening, according to the statement.
West Cherry Lane remains closed west of North Black Cat Road, according to the statement.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.