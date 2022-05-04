Editor's note: This article first published in the Post Register on July 14, 1996, as part of a series on Idaho sports legends. John Ashworth "Cat" Thompson, who died Oct. 7, 1990, was a longtime coach and owner of a sporting goods store in Idaho Falls.
Words have power, but only when someone brings them to life.
Our first Idaho sports legend was one such man.
The words — spoken to him, by him and about him — were made powerful by his deeds, which are still spoken of reverently six years after his death and decades after the last time he dribbled a basketball.
"What you persist in doing becomes easy for you to do. Not that the nature of the thing has changed, but your ability to do has increased."
— Heber Jeddy Grant
Those 27 words were the essence of John Ashworth "Cat" Thompson.
Spoken to Thompson in 1918, they sparked a passion in the young boy and propelled him to legendary status in the basketball world.
Considered Utah's greatest player by writers who watched his high school heroics, Thompson was a four-time All-American at Montana State University. His exploits on the court prompted writers to call him "the Babe Ruth of basketball" and led to his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1962. And it wasn't just the locals who loved their legend, Thompson was listed as a basketball great in the 1963 World Book Encyclopedia along with John Wooden, Adolph Rupp, Wilt Chamberlin and George Mikan.
And it was those same words Thompson preached during years of coaching basketball and baseball in Idaho Falls. Those words spoke volumes about Thompson as a person: Not easy to decipher at first, but perfectly clear and straightforward upon further review.
His legacy is so strong today, former players still recite those simple words as if they heard them yesterday.
"I would venture to say Cat used that saying once a week or twice a week. He always wanted you to become a better individual, a better person, not just a better ballplayer."
— John Griffin, friend and fellow coach
Thompson's impact was tremendous, whether in Utah, Montana or Idaho. In the towns he called home, people still smile — six years after his death — at the mere mention of his name. And hundreds of kids — many now adults — remember the tough competitor who brought out the best in those around him.
"He always wanted you to be your best. That's what he was about. When you didn't live up to that, you felt like you were letting yourself down and letting him down. That's what made you want to be your best."
— Darrell Baldwin, who played baseball for Thompson
Thompson learned his game on the dirt courts of LaVerkin, Utah.
"I wanted to play basketball, so we had baskets put up in our yard," Thompson said in a 1974 interview. "I was never on a hardwood floor until I went to high school."
Thompson's life crystallized at the age of 10 when LDS President Heber Jeddy Grant spoke the 27 words Thompson would hold dear forever.
"That was the key I had been looking for," Thompson said in the 1974 interview.
Once on the hardwood of Dixie High School, Thompson's work ethic took over. He practiced from dawn 'til dusk, shooting, dribbling and passing. He made himself a player.
He was a player blessed with amazing speed. Tommy the Tornado, the Blonde Dynamo, the Golden Whirlwind and the Dixie Flyer were some of the nicknames pinned to Thompson as he tore up the courts of southern Utah. (He got the name "Cat" from Montana State coach Ott Romney. While watching his great find at a preseason scrimmage, Ott remarked to a bystander: "That's not a human being. That's a treecat." The name stuck.)
Thompson made the first of many showings on the national scene in the early 1920s when he led tiny Dixie High to second place at a national tournament in Chicago. He was later named a high school All-American.
He also led Dixie to a state title in 1925. In that tournament, he scored 57 points in one game, a huge total in a time when games often finished in the 30s.
"He was in the hospital one time and the doc told him he had to stay in bed, but Cat told the doc he had a game to coach and he just left."
— John Griffin
Those high school feats were heady accomplishments, but just one dribble on Thompson's fastbreak to stardom. Despite standing 5-foot-9 — small by basketball standards even in his era — Thompson went on to Montana State University and became the core of a truly fantastic basketball team.
In Thompson's four years, the Bobcats:
Went 123-21.
Outscored their opposition by an average of 61-31 in 1929.
Won the unofficial national title in 1929.
Were named the greatest college basketball team of all time by the Helm's Foundation.
Revolutionized basketball.
That's right, the Golden Bobcats changed the way the game was played. Up until then, dribbling was the heart of the attack and plodding was top speed. The Bobcats changed that by passing their way up court and firing the ball from anywhere inside the halfcourt line. The new style — a precursor to the high-flying fastbreaks of today — was a blitzkrieg that left opponents confused and thoroughly overmatched.
"I believe that the reason why our team was so successful was that we started a new era of fastbreak basketball and our success came from being able to handle the ball quickly, fast and accurately," Thompson said in a 1974 interview. "It's the type of ball they play today."
While the national scoring average hovered in the 30s, the Golden Bobcats scored 60 points per game.
And at the center of it all was Thompson and his intense work ethic.
"Those kids went to the gym, jimmied the lock and practiced on their own."
— MSU coach Schubert Dyche on his team's unofficial Christmas eve practice in 1928.
The Golden Bobcats were so good they were often called showboats, but Thompson didn't see it that way. He said their style of play was the result of years of practice together.
"Every man knew what the other was thinking — what they were going to do — always thinking way ahead. We could pass the ball to any spot without looking and a man would be there," Thompson said.
"The natives out in the Rocky Mountain country believe that the Montana State five can best any college team in America. … They point to Cat Thompson as the outstanding player of the country. Altho (sic) opponents have been putting two men to guard him he has been averaging 20 points a game."
— Famed coach and columnist Knute Rockne
The highlight of the Golden Bobcats' reign was a three-game series with the national AAU champions, the Cook Painters of Kansas City. The Painters were a semi-pro team, widely considered the best team in the country. Montana State beat them twice, cementing the Bobcats reputation forever. And giving Thompson his time on the national stage.
"This young man Cat Thompson was just the best of five very good basketball players who represented Montana State."
— Rockne after MSU beat the Painters
After a year of semi-pro ball, Thompson retired and began coaching in Livingston, Mont.
He came to Idaho Falls in the early 1940s and his impact was immediate.
As coach of the Idaho Falls Tigers, Thompson won a state basketball title in 1945.
Thompson's teams won the same way he had won years before — practice, practice, practice.
"We had some good players, but he taught us the fundamentals," said Bob Crowley, a member of the 1945 team. "That's what we capitalized on."
He had the players juggle oranges to improve their peripheral vision, and he had them pass a medicine ball to improve strength and velocity of the passes. (Roland Minson played for Thompson and went on to star for BYU. When at BYU, teammates complained about the pace of Minson's passes. "He was snapping his passes so hard, they were hitting teammates in the face," Crowley said.)
"He taught us about faking people out of their shorts. He was so fast. He could steal and score before you knew it. Cat's teams were pass, pass, pass and cut, cut, cut. Don't stand and hold the ball. When you caught the ball, you should be ready to shoot."
— Bob Crowley, player on the 1945 team
Crowley said Thompson was the definition of an intense competitor. "He had been a winner and he wanted to be a winner again," Crowley said.
He was tough on the boys, Crowley remembered.
"He was right up on his toes," Crowley said. "If somebody made a mistake, he would go out and holler at them ... Then some other coaches told him he would be better if he wasn't so flighty."
To harness his energy as a coach, his assistant coaches would elbow him in the ribs any time he started to get up to yell at a player. It worked. The Tigers won the state title and Thompson was a winner again.
Bob Green, a player on the ’45 team, remembers a coach who could be an intimidating perfectionist.
"If we were passing poorly in practice, he wouldn't even let us shoot. We would pass the entire practice. He was very vocal if you weren't doing things exactly the way they should be done."
— Bob Green
But like everyone else, Green worshiped the strict disciplinarian. Green said Thompson's coaching genius was exhibited when he won the state title game against Emmett.
"Emmett whipped everybody in the state," Green said. "They had a kid (Gerald Reed) that was 6-feet-7 and they just fed the ball to him."
Conventional wisdom, at the time, was the Tigers didn't have a prayer against Reed, but Thompson was unimpressed. After watching Reed play for two games, Thompson took his players into a gym and created a defense to stop Emmett's star. He brought up Dale Olsen — a fragile 6-6 player from the junior varsity — to play behind Reed and had one of his guards play in front of the Emmett star.
Thompson drilled his team for hours until it could run the defense perfectly, Green recalled.
In the championship game, the Tigers befuddled Reed and Emmett and ran away with the game.
"By the end of the second quarter, we had them so confused," Green said. "In the second half, we ran them off the floor."
Reed, who went on to star at Wyoming, was so upset he didn't take the floor during the awards ceremony.
"Emmett's big kid was terribly unaccustomed to having anybody play him," said Richard Bendixsen, a student manager on the 1945 team. "He was terribly frustrated."
Crowley laughs at the thought of the Emmett star moping after the game. "He was so mad that he lost to a bunch of rinky-dinks. He thought we were rinky-dinks," he said.
Everybody on the team credited Thompson for the victory.
"Thompson could analyze plays better than anybody I have been around. Through his coaching and his ability to see what was going on, we were able to play well and win."
— Bob Green
Thompson quit coaching the Tigers after the 1946 season and went into private business in Idaho Falls. Some still mourn the fact that Thompson left the game.
"He's one of the best coaches we've seen in Idaho. He was brilliant. All the time he coached at Idaho Falls, the games were sold out. People came to watch the team, of course, but they also came to watch him coach."
— Richard Bendixsen
But instead of fading into the shadows of his storybook college career, Thompson continued to follow Grant's 27 simple words.
He invented a basketball scorebook that is still used today.
And some say he made the most profound impact of his life coaching baseball — not basketball.
As a Babe Ruth coach, Thompson couldn't say no when it came to getting involved with children. For years, he coached teams to state titles and appearances in the Babe Ruth World Series.
"He was the toughest, mentally the toughest man, I ever coached with. He would never give in. He never lost a game where he gave in. He was mentally there. His preparation for the kids was the same."
— John Griffin
Griffin believes Thompson touched several hundred kids during his years as a baseball coach. The message was always the same: Practice, practice, practice.
"He had a great impact on their lives," Griffin said. "A lot of kids didn't appreciate it at the time, but realized the influence he had later in their lives."
One of those kids was Darrell Baldwin, who played baseball for Thompson for about five years. Baldwin said Thompson took the teams everywhere, always looking for a game. And he always had one simple goal: Win and get better as a person while doing it.
"He was a competitor. He liked to win. He wanted you to improve. He was a good man. I thought the world of him."
— Darrell Baldwin, a player of Thompson's
There are hundreds of stories involving Thompson, each featuring a different part of the man. Some remember the disciplinarian who required perfection. Others recall a man who would go to any length to make children happy.
Benson Allen, who played basketball for Thompson in the 1940s, recalled the man with one off-beat story.
During World War II, the production of baseballs ground to a halt.
"They didn't make balls. They made guns and bullets," Allen said. "That left the kids without the balls to play any games."
Undaunted, Thompson began a quest to round up any baseballs he could. On a whim, Thompson called Allen's mother on the off chance she had any equipment. She did, and the games went off without a hitch.
"He tried everybody. He didn't quit," Allen said. "It just made you love him for the extra effort he put into it."
"He was a great, great influence on a bunch of people's lives. He played it low key. He didn't want the glory. He wanted the kids to have the fun of it. Yet he kept having the glory because he was that kind of man. … I loved him."
— Benson Allen