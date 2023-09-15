Oregon Election Republicans

Oregon state Sen. Tim Knopp, leader of the minority Republicans in the Senate, files as a candidate for for the 2024 primary election on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the state elections offices in Salem, Ore. Knopp and nine other state senators who accumulated 10 or more unexcused absences at the Legislature during a Republican walkout this year are supposed to be disqualified from running for re-election, but Knopp nevertheless filed as a candidate.

 Brian Anderson - handout one time use, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state senators with at least 10 absences during a record-setting Republican walkout are supposed to be disqualified from running for reelection, but several on Thursday filed candidacy papers with election authorities.

Following GOP walkouts in the Legislature in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Oregon voters last year overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment disqualifying legislators from reelection following the end of their term if they are absent from 10 or more legislative floor sessions without permission or excuse.


