BOISE — In an effort to better protect Idaho’s children, a state lawmaker’s bill to set a minimum age for marriage across the state will now head to the full House after a nod of approval Thursday from the House Judiciary Committee.
The bill would set the minimum age for marriage at 16 and require both parental consent and a judge to sign off marriages of 16- and 17-year-olds, which includes determining that the marriage is in the child’s best interest.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who sponsored HB 98, said the bill is meant to prevent forced or coerced marriages, and child trafficking. Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, cast the only dissenting vote.
Idaho Falls GOP Reps. Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger expressed some hesitation about the bill, saying that although they supported it in committee, their votes could change when it’s in front of the full House.
If passed, the new law would align Idaho’s marriage law with current statutory rape law, which outlaws intercourse between 16- and 17-year-olds and a partner more than three years older. Without that alignment, Wintrow said, there’s some confusion.
“Right now, if we don’t align that, we’re allowing folks kind of a loophole to actually violate the law,” Wintrow said. “It does create a conundrum for us.”
Current law doesn’t set a minimum age for marriage and allows a court to determine if the marriage “is to the best interest of society,” not the best interest of the child. The law divides the ages into three groups: if both parties are over 18, they simply see the county recorder for the marriage license. If one or both parties are over 16 and under 18, they still see the county recorder, but they have to get consent from a parent or guardian.
It’s only when one of the parties is under 16 that the court gets involved. If that happens, a petition is filed, there must be parental consent and the court has to employ a physician to suggest that the person under 16 is capable, both physically and mentally, to get married, according to Barry Wood, senior district judge and deputy administrative director for the Idaho Supreme Court.
“A 40-year-old could marry a 12-year-old,” Wintrow said. “The law right now is fairly problematic — establishing a floor is a fairly good compromise ... I think it allows some scrutiny and judgment to examine who is most vulnerable among us.”
There’s been a downward trend in Idaho’s child marriages in over the last 20 years; roughly 550 girls and 100 boys under 18 were married then, compared to 75 girls and 15 boys now, Wintrow said, citing data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This bill, she said, will reach the most vulnerable in the state.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, questioned whether the bill would apply to same-sex marriages. Because current statute defines a bride as female and a groom as male, Wintrow said that creates another conundrum for lawmakers.
“While I want to protect all people regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity, our current statute does not allow for us to go down that path,” Wintrow said.
Annie Hightower, director of law and policy at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, expressed her support for the bill, stating that without a mandatory age limit on marriage, children are placed at an “acute” risk for forced marriage and abuse.
“Child marriage denies young people more than the right to decide whom and when to marry; it really does deny them the opportunity to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” Hightower said. “Child marriage has lifelong consequences. It leads to family instability and limited resources for the remainder of people’s lives. It limits education and work opportunities, and it leads to diminished mental and physical health of the people who are in the marriage.”