LEWISTON — The investigation into a fatal crash during the annual Thunder on the Snake jet boat races continues.
On Saturday, two separate boat crashes occurred within close proximity of each other near the Billy Creek area on the Snake River. Steve Wessels Jr., of Lewiston, died at the scene, while three others were injured.
The names of the individuals injured or the specifics of the crashes have not yet been released.
An official with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office denied a verbal request by the Tribune for the incident report Monday, stating it had been handed off to the U.S. Coast Guard. A formal request for the information was filed after business hours Monday.
Sheriff Joe Rodriguez said his office is not the lead investigating agency because the incident happened during a sanctioned race.
Calls to the Thirteenth District of the U.S. Coast Guard, which oversees Idaho, were not immediately returned Monday.
Jim Fuller, a race referee, said officials with Thunder on the Snake are required to do their own investigation, which will then be submitted to the American Power Boat Association as per standard protocol.
Fuller said their investigation is ongoing, “but getting close” to resolved.
“I just want to thank the community for coming together in support for all the families and for showing as much respect as they can for the families involved,” Fuller said. “Everyone feels that they’ve lost a brother, so I’m short for words because we are heartbroken.”
