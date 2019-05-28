Idaho Army National Guard 1st Lt. Jeremy Raush and 1st Lt. Tyler June, engineer officers with the 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, make a plan to get their platoon of Bradley Fighting Vehicles’ Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System equipment installed Saturday at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team is training at the National Training Center from May 24 to June 20 to prepare for its wartime missions.